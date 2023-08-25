Decomposing Body of Herdsman Found in Anambra Bush

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A dead and decomposing body of a herdsman, identified as Zakari Sale, has been found in a bush in Anambra State.

The deceased was said to have been missing for some days before his decomposing body was eventually seen in a bush in Ukwulu Community in Dunokofia Local Government Area of the State.

Addressing newsmen on the matter on Thursday, the leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MCBAN) in the Southeast, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, said the deceased was shot on the leg by some suspected gunmen.

He also revealed that the security agencies in the State, and the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Peter Anukwu Uyanwa, were aware of the incident. According to him, about fifteen cows were also recently killed in the same community two weeks ago before the recent incident.

He said: “According to him, I came to know about the incident when the brother of the slain herdsman, Haruna Sale, called me on Wednesday, August 23, and told me that his brother had been missing since August 21st, 2023, and immediately after the call, we set up a search party where we eventually found his decomposed body in a bush around the community.

“The deceased was shot in the head and left leg.

“The decomposed body was evacuated from the scene to Chukwumemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital Amaku-Awka, with the help of the police from Dunokofia Divisional Police Headquarters Ukpo, after I reported the case to them and he was officially confirmed dead by the hospital.

“The deceased has since been buried in accordance with the Islamic rite.

“The Traditional ruler of the community, who has been a good leader also to my subjects living in his community, has advised my people to vacate the town temporarily to enable him to study the security situation in his community, noting that most of the criminals operating in the area always disguise themselves as Fulani herders.

“We call on the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, to strengthen the farmers/herders committee template set up by the immediate past governor, Willie Obiano, to help settle cases of this nature in the state.

“Siddikki, who is also Siriki Fulani in Anambra, while calling on the security agencies to ensure that those behind the barbaric act are brought to Justice, appealed to his members to remain calm and go about their normal businesses.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, when contacted via telephone, said he was in transit.

Efforts by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, to speak with the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, proved abortive, as his phone was switched off, as at the time of this publication.