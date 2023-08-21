Increase Allowance to Your Wives, Work Harder — AIG Olofu Charges Newly-promoted Officers in Zone 13

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 13, AIG Tony Olofu, on Monday, decorated the newly-promoted police officers attached to the Zone.

The event, which held at the Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, also had some senior officers of the Zone, ACP Benedict Aire, ACP Onyije Christian, DCP Joseph Agili, and DC Umar Muhammed, in attendance.

According to the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer of the Zone, SP Ihunwo Josephine K., the newly-promoted officers, numbering 12, were promoted from the rank of Inspector to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Speaking shortly after the decoration, AIG Olofu, who congratulated the newly-promoted officers, reminded them of the need to continue to work harder and always discharge their duties in line with the relevant laws and regulations guiding the Force.

He also charged the officers to always be professional and exemplary in their conducts henceforth, even as he enjoined them to be disciplined, to be able to discipline and properly supervise junior officers under them.

“As senior officers, mistakes will no longer be tolerated from you. It is a joyous thing to receive promotion. Crossing from the Inspectorate rank to the Assistant Superintendent of Police is not a small feat. But you need to work harder to maintain and improve on whatever you have achieved,” he said.

The AIG also directed the newly promoted male police officers to increase the monthly home allowance they give to their wives, since their promotion comes with a commensurate increase in their pay.

While appreciating the Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeola Egbetokun, for his magnanimity which resulted in the promotion of the officers, the AIG further called on the officers to key into the policing mission and vision of the Acting Inspector General of Police, and to make him proud in the discharge of their duties.

AIG Olofu, at the event, also received and congratulated two officers of the Zone, Inspector Nkechi Dimejesi, and Muolokwu Anthony, who won Silver medal and bronze medal respectively at the just-concluded Governor Douye Diri National Wrestling Championship, which held between 4th and10th August at Yenegoa, Bayelsa State. He commended the police wrestlers for making the Zone proud, while also advising them to continue training and retraining themselves to do better.

Responding on behalf of all promoted officers, ASP Festus Okoronkwo thanked the police leadership in the Zone, the IGP and the Police Service Commission for finding them worthy of the promotion, pledging that they will not disappoint the Force, but will work harder to justify their promotion.