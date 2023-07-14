Adolescent girls in Bauchi to benefits from AGILE World Bank project 

Advertisement

From Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Adolescent Girls in twenty local government area councils are going to benefits from the Adolescent Girls’ Initiatives for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) multisectoral project in the State.

The permanent secretary ministry of education, Dr Sule Adamu Madara disclosed this to journalists in press briefing, Friday in Bauchi, said the project is a three years in collaboration between the state government and World Bank in 17 states of the country.

According to him, the project is targeting Adolescent Girls aged between 10-20 years from amongst less privileged communties aimed at improving and empowerment their educational background through vocational life-skills, cross education, GBV awareness to cover the genda gap between their male counterpart in the state.

He explained that the project is going to captured vulnable Adolescent Girls aged between 10-20 years from among the less privileged groups including school drop out and people living with disabilities (PLWDs) with the support of stipends through conditional cash transfer to their respective parent’s for three years priod.

He disclosed that the State government had already paid its counterpart part funding of one hundred and fifty million naira (N150,000.000) as support to the project. Adding that the ministry will work in synergy with ministry of women affairs, health, environment, agriculture, finance, budget and planning in implementing the project to achieved the desire goals.

He further disclosed that the state government has already constituted a steering committee members headed by the project coordinator, Dr. Jamila Muhammad that would make all necessary arrangements for the immediate taking up the project in two-three months time.

The permanent secretary used the opportunity to solicit for Media support towards educating and enlightening the people of the State ahead of the commencement of the project in the State.

Our correspondent reports that the States to benefits from the AGILE projects were; Borno, Ekiti, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Plateau, Kebbi, Bauchi, Adamawa, Gombe, Kogi, Niger, Sokoto, Jigawa, Nasarawa, Zamfara and Kwara respectively.

Related