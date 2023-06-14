Ganduje congratulates Akpabio, Abas, Jibrin, others

Advertisement

Former governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has congratulated the new Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajuddeen Abbas on their election as presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly.

A statement issued by the former Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba also rejoice with the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

The governor said the presiding officers deserved to lead to both chambers of the 10th National Assembly and urged them to strive to defend the independence of the legislature and to protect the rights of Nigerians.

He noted that the elected officers have distinguished themselves in their respective callings and in the National Assembly where they have earned the respect and admiration of the majority of members as well as Nigerians as patriotic citizens who can be trusted with leadership at high levels.

Ganduje prayed to Allah to guide them as they begin to lead the nation’s legislative body.

MALAM MUHAMMAD GARBA

Former Commissioner for Information, Kano state

