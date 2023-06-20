APC Chieftain Raises Alarm On Plight of Soldiers held Underground without Trial

….Indicts Buratai, Minima, Ihejerika, urges Tinubu to Investigate Ameachi, Others

By Lateef Taiwo

An All Progressive Congress ( APC), Chieftain, Dr. Haruna Garus Gololo, on Tuesday, in Abuja drew the attention of the just appointed Chief of Army Staff , major General Abiodun Lagbaja and other service Chiefs to the plight of men of the Nigerian Armed forces he claimed have been held in Underground cell, Maimalari Barracks Maidugri, Borno State without Trial for over seven years.

He raised the alarm while reacting to the appointment of the new service Chiefs on Tuesday saying ” president Tinubu has done what former president Buhari could not do for eight years. It took Tinubu only 15 days in office”

” Looking at the list of the new service Chiefs they are all tested and gallant military officers, including the Customs , police and the NSA ”

” As a retired military officers before going into politics, I am well informed that the job of NSA is called IS ( internal Security), it is mainly a police or DSS designated appointment and that is why the retired generals who had occupied that office from Sarik muktar, Sambo Dauski, Late Patrick Aziza and General Mongunu failed woefully, in the midst of the raging insecurities. The appointment was rather done as compensation for loyalty ”

” To cover up the corruption in the Military and the execution of the war against insurgent in the North -East many men and officers who dare ask for arms and ammunition were either court marshal on trump up charges , dismissed while the rank and file have been left to rot in an underground cells in Maimalari Barracks in Borno, they are still in the underground there”

” I urge the new service Chiefs to wade in to either charge , try those soldiers or release them because they are victims of corrupt system ”

” To get to the bottom General Ibrahim Buratai, Ehejerka and Minimal who served as Chief of Army Staff under the period under review should be investigated and tried. Where is the trillion of Naira voted by the Jonathan and Buhari administration for equipment and welfare of soldiers,”

While commending president Tinubu for what he described as bold steps in the right direction, the All Progressive Congress APC, chieftain, coordinator of Tinubu Shetima Supporters group in the North -East during the just concluded election said that the investigation into the the alleged corruption in Buhari’s administration would not be completed until and when selected ministers are arrested and questioned.

” The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, minister of Transportation , Rotimi Ameachi, the minister of Finance , the recharge Card seller, Tunde and mamman Daura must be investigated ”

” Tunde without any training became an assistant director in NIA, with stpendous wealth all over the place”

” Adamu Adamu, to cover up his deals appointed a retired permanent secretary, as the Executive secretary of Tetfund, within 24 hours after he retired as permanent secretary ”

The coordinator of the North -East pressure group cautioned president Tinubu to be weary of praise singers who hijack the Buhari’s administration in the course of Ministerial appointment saying ” Buhari was only in office but major decisions were taken by his relations and ministers ”

” Many of the former governors have turned the villa to prigrimage ground, taking photography with the president after they have failed in their states. They want to remain politically relevant. This are the people he should be weary of”

” Ministerial appointment should not be politicized, the president should go for technocrats, that is what the country need now” he said