Tinubu’s Inauguration: Soludo Was Not Bounced Out, Aburime Clears the Air

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Mr. Christian Aburime, the Chief Press Secretary to Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has debunked the viral video trending on the social media, alleging that Governor Soludo was bounced back when he wanted to enter the VVIP sitting position at the swearing-in ceremony of Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Recall that the social media is currently awashed with an amateur video purporting that Governor Soludo was prevented and denied access into the VVIP Box at the inauguration ceremony that held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Monday.

However, reacting to the video, Aburime described it as mischievous and misleading, while also describing the originator and purveyors of the said video as mischief makers who derive pleasure in mis-informing the general public.

According to the Press Secretary, Soludo was duly and officially invited to the inauguration ceremony and can never be bounced out as was portrayed by the the originator of the said video.

He said, “A very mischievous and misleading video is currently been circulated online by some mischief makers who derive pleasure in mis-informing the general public

“The video shows Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, arriving the Eagle Square for the Presidential swearing-in ceremony in Abuja and was subsequently being re-directed courteously by protocol officials to the rightful position reserved for him at the other side of the VVIPs sitting positions

“Redirecting invited guests to their rightful sitting position is neither an issue nor a condescending act

“For the records, Governor Soludo remains one of the few Governors that was respectfully honoured and invited officially to attend the presidential swearing-in ceremony

“Consequently, we call on the general public to disregard the trending video. It is pure mischief and deliberate act to mis-inform the public.”

