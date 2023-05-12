Anambra Woman Recounts Ordeal After Escaping from Kidnappers’ Den

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

An Anambra-based woman (name withheld) has narrated her ugly experience as a kidnap, after miraculously escaping from the hands of her abductors.

The victim was said to have been kidnapped in Awka, the State capital after she boarded a commercial tricycle (Keke Napep) at UNIZIK Junction, to Eke Awka Market.

Sharing her ordeal in a viral social media video, the victim said she was in the tricycle with a heavily-pregnant woman and two men, comprising the driver and another person presumed to be a passenger.

According to her, on their way to Eke Awka, the driver diverted to another route on the argument that the usual road was blocked and marred by traffic jams, which, he said, would make their trip longer and delayed than usual.

However, as the victim narrated, the pregnant woman, when she got to the place she wanted to alight, told them to stop for her to alight, but they declined, and commanded her to shut up and keep calm, that they had not yet reached where she was going, and would stop when they got there.

“I joined my voice to tell them to stop for her to come down since she had reached where she was going and; but they never obliged. Rather, they forced me to shut up, and threatened to harm if I ever say anything on the matter.

