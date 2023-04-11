Gunmen Kill A Policeman, Injured Three Officer’s In Lagos

Advertisement

GUNMEN shot a policeman to death on Friday in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, police confirmed on Monday. It was further gathered that the assailants escaped with the rifle of the slain policeman.

The police spokesman in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin told our source that three other police operatives were seriously injured in the attack.

Operatives of the Imota Police Division in the Ikorodu area were on patrol duty when they came under the assailants’ attack at Emuren Junction, on Itokin Road in the area.

Local sources said the assailants, suspected errand boys of land grabbers, ambushed the police patrol team, opened fire on it, killed one on the spot and escaped with his rifle.

“On Saturday, police raided cultists’ hideouts in Emuren, Shagamu Local Government Area of Ogun,’’ a resident said.

Reports has indicated that many innocent people had fallen victim to gun attacks by agents of land grabbers in Ikorodu and its environs.

Related