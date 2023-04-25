Abducted Kogi Monarch Dies In Abductors’ Den

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

The Kogi Monarch of Aghara, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Chief David Obadofin, who was recently kidnapped was reportedly died in the den of his abductors, 12 days after he was kidnapped.

A family source stated that the monarch died last Thursday as a result of torture from his abductors.

Our correspondent gathered that the abductors of the monarch had agreed to collect the sum of N2m for his release and one other lady, identified as Temidayo Elewa when the hoodlums noticed that Pa Obadofin was becoming too weak.

A source added that while waiting for the ransom to be delivered, the hoodlums blindfolded the lady (Elewa) and relocated her to a different place in the bush in a bid to cover up their tracks.

Pa. Obadofin was said to have died before the ransom could be delivered to his abductors in the bush.

Meanwhile, the locals stated that Elewa, who was abducted along with the monarch had been set free and reunited with her family since Saturday.

She was said to have been spotted roaming in the bush by sawing machine operators, who helped her out.

The hoodlums were said to have freed the lady when they got the wind of the advancing search group of hunters, vigilantes and some Fulani volunteers.

“Elewa was picked up around Obajana settlement by her family members on Saturday morning. She was taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical check up”, said a source involved in the negotiation for their release.

The late monarch, a major cashew farmer and Elewa were abducted by unknown gunmen on Easter Monday from his farm residence in Aghara in Kabba-Bunu LGA at about 11pm, demanding N60m ransom.

Madam Toyin Onare, a widow who was on the farm as a labourer, was killed during the invasion.

Related