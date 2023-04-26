Tinubu debunked on his health speculations, saying I’m Hale and hearty

BY SULE TAHIR
President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has debunked speculations that he was seriously ill as saying I am hail and hearty contrary to speculations that he was seriously ill.
An energetic-looking Tinubu, whose jet touched down at about 4:30pm at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, arrived in company of his wife, Oluremi and son, Seyi, to a cheery welcome by his supporters, stalwarts and members of his ruling All Progressives Congress, APC including members of the now-dissolved Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).
The visibly elated former governor of Lagos State urged Nigerians to forget rumours about his health.
During the one month vacation, Tinubu was in London, Paris and Saudi Arabia where he observed the lesser Hajj.
He was escorted from the airport by a carnival-like motorcade to his residence in Asokoro, even as thousands of supporters and journalists hung around his campaign headquarters in Abuja’s Central District and the Defence House in Maitama, the official residence of Nigeria’s President-elect.
“You don’t govern alone; you govern with people. You consult, assemble and then hit the ground running,” he stated.
On his return, Tinubu is expected to meet with members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) to resolve issues surrounding the zoning of the leadership of the National Assembly as well as distribution of appointive offices among party faithful .