Tinubu debunked on his health speculations, saying I’m Hale and hearty

BY SULE TAHIR

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has debunked speculations that he was seriously ill as saying I am hail and hearty contrary to speculations that he was seriously ill.

An energetic-looking Tinubu, whose jet touched down at about 4:30pm at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, arrived in company of his wife, Oluremi and son, Seyi, to a cheery welcome by his supporters, stalwarts and members of his ruling All Progressives Congress, APC including members of the now-dissolved Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The visibly elated former governor of Lagos State urged Nigerians to forget rumours about his health.