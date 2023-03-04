You’re On Your Own — Catholic Church Cautions Priest Over Anti-Soludo Preaching

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Catholic Diocese of Awka has dissociated itself from the viral preaching by one of its priests, Rev. Fr. Cajethan Obiekezie, who recently spoke extensively against the personality and the political stance of the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

Aside other incitements, the Catholic priest, in the preaching, also warned the congregation not to vote for any candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the forthcoming state House of Assembly elections, as doing so is a proof of hate of oneself.

However, the Catholic Church, in its reaction to the said preaching by the priest, described it as unnecessary utterances capable of destroying the long last relationship it has enjoyed with the Anglican Communion in Anambra State and also capable of over-heating the polity. It also condemned the priest’s utterances against Governor Soludo and other politicians from within and outside the state.

In a letter of disclaimer signed by the Chancellor of the Diocese, Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Charles Ndubuisi, the Awka Catholic community said Rev. Cajethan is on his own, as he has no mandate of the Diocese to make such unguarded utterance.

“The Catholic Diocese of Awka wishes to disociate herself completely from those utterances. Rev. Fr. Cajethan Obiekezie has no mandate of the diocese of Awka to do so. The church has inherent right, independent of any human authority to preach the gospel to all peoples…for it is the Church that Christ the Lord has entrusted the deposit of faith(can. 747). However, this inherent right must be exercised within the laid down rules and regulations,” the letter partly read.

The Catholic Church also warned that should not be abused for personal sentiments and verbal attack, and added that in the context of Mass, the rules of homilies should necessarily apply, as are contained in Canon 768 & 1, 2, 769, 772 & 1 of the Code of Canon Law. He also quoted the law as saying that no one may lawfully harm the good reputation which a person may enjoy, or violate the rights of every person to protect his or her privacy.

According to the Diocesan Chancellor, “The Diocese will take the necessary steps to continue to teach her priests the sanctity of the pulpit and the will not hesitate to apply sanctions where necessary.”