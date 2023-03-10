Tinubu’s victory won’t be cancelled like June 12

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has restated that the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recently concluded presidential election stands and cannot be annulled.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a piece chronicling key takeaways from the President’s recently-concluded trip to Doha, Qatar, for the 5th United Nations summit on Least Developed Countries.

According to the statement, regardless of alleged irregularities and harsh criticism of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the results of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections stand until otherwise proven in court.

It ruled out any possibility of annulling the presidential elections as was done on June 12, 1993; advising aggrieved candidates of the opposition parties to pursue redress in court instead.

Shehu said President Muhammadu Buhari remained reticent about INEC’s criticism by “wishful thinkers” because he had long decided not to take any decision that would undermine the electoral process.