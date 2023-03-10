Kano prominent business mogul SDY dies at 68

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

A KANO based business mogul, and contractor, Alhaji Sani Dahiru Yakasai popularly known as SDY is dead.

The reports of his death was made known to Newsmen through a family source.

It added that, the deceased died in his office on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

According to the source, SDY died at the age of 68 and his funeral (jana’iza) will take place at the Emir’s Palace, Kofar Kudu by 8am today’s morning Friday, and he will be buried at the Tarauni cemetary.

The deceased was survived by wives, children and grandchildren.