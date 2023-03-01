Tinubu’s Victory: Emergence of True Democrat, Says Gov Ganduje 

Advertisement

Emergence of All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate in 2023 election, as the President of the federal republic on Nigeria, has been described as the emergence of true democrat by the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

In a swift reaction to Tinubu’s victory, governor Ganduje applauded the hard political struggle and commitment of Tinubu’s political dynasty, which formed elements from across the nation, in making sure that the presidential candidate won the entire process.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s genuine investment in human, national development and national integration played some critical roles in endearing him to all sections of the country,” he observed.

Adding that, “Tinubu’s decades-long fight for the restoration of democracy in the country, is well understood by Nigerians. Hence we see wisdom and valid reason for entrusting our future to him.”

While assuring that, the President-elect would evolve strategies in facing problems plaguing the nation, governor Ganduje commended party leadership and membership for standing firm to this point.

Tinubu, according to Ganduje “Is a master strategist, a builder of man and space, an acknowledged brilliant political leader, a leader with national spread, an enduring and ensuring promoter of sustainable democracy and development and a skilful mover.”

With the above and many other factors that worked around the emerged winner of the presidenrial poll, governor Ganduje explained further that, “With our President-elect, Tinubu, leading the largest democracy in Africa, our continent will definitely benefit from the wealth of experience for the development of the continent.”

“Tinubu’s victory will not only benefit our motherland Nigeria, it will at the same time be a morale booster for Africa, as a continent and for the practice of global democracy,” he concluded.