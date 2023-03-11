State Assembly Election: Fear Not, Impeachment Not Our Priority —Obi Tells Governors

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi has advised the LP House of Assembly candidates in the state to work with the state Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, when they emerge victorious to represent their respective constituencies in the State’s Legislature.

Mr. Obi gave the advice on Friday while addressing newsmen after a close-door meeting with the LP House of Assembly candidates in the state.

According to him, during the close-door meeting, he charged the candidates to brace up to victory and also charged them to work with the State Governor when they become House members, so as to complement and consolidate his developmental efforts in the state.

While calling on Nigerians to vote Labour candidates in forthcoming election, Obi also called on State Governors not to be afraid of impeachment, as LP and its candidates are primarily out to get things right in Nigeria, and not necessarily to impeach anybody.

“We are not urging anyone to impeach any other person. We held a meeting with our Assembly members, and we are calling on Nigerians to vote for Labour Party.

“We are not asking anyone to impeach anyone. People should not be afraid of impeachment. We only seek to get things right in Nigeria,” Obi said.