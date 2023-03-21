Power Rotation: Ebonyi To Legitimize Charter Of Equity

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government said it would draw a legally documented charter of equity to guide power rotation among the three Senatorial zones of the State.

Governor David Umahi gave the indication Monday during the State organized party to celebrate the victory of the All Progressives Congress and it’s governorship candidate, Francis Nwifuru.

Umahi expressed gratitude first to God, and all political stakeholders of the State for their belief and support for equity in the State.

He chided few stakeholders who failed to identify with the struggle, stressing that the State would continue to thrive without them.

The Governor emphasized that there was going to be a written charter to guarantee equity in the distribution of governorship slot among the component sections of the State.

“I want to thank all the people who stood for equity, fairness and justice.

“For those few leaders of the State who sat on the fence because their choice was not selected, we can do without them.

“We are going to draw a charter of equity as a written document to guide power rotation in the State…

“We will take it to the House of Assembly to pass as a law.

“But let it be known that no section of this State can make itself Governor without the others; clanishness cannot lead us anywhere.”

Speaking on Nwifuru as the next Governor, Umahi assured the people of the State that he would govern well.

He attributed Tinubu’s and Nwifuru’s victory to the grace of God, and flayed enemies of the Party and their candidates as people who arrogate undue powers and authority to themselves.

“I am grateful to God for the gift of today.

“Nwifuru is going to govern well, and for those who think that Nwifuru is less a governor, the unction of God is already upon him.

“Those who were thinking that Tinubu’s health will fail, go and see the man, he is still very strong.

“It is God who qualifies the unqualified.”

Governor Umahi stressed that going by his achievements across, it was not possible for him to lose any election in the State.

“Should I struggle to win elections in this State?

“There is no part of the State I have not touched.

Governor-elect, Nwifuru, in his speech promised not to dissapont the Governor and the State for the confidence reposed in him.

He called on his opponents from the other political parties who lost in the contest to join hands with him to secure the best governance for the State declaring that all his co-contestants were all winners.

Nwifuru also appreciated all Political leaders of the State, and his people, the Izhi clan for believing in him

“Your Excellency I will not disappoint you.

“We come on divine Mandate platform, and we shall work together to bring the best to our dear State

“I thank my fellow candidates from other Political parties.

“We are all winners”

The event which was well attended by Party supporters and political stakeholders across the State featured songs of praise to God, victory chants and speeches from notable stakeholders.