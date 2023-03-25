Imo Guber: LP Shortlists 13 Powerful Aspirants, April 15 For Primary

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Thirteen bigwigs are officially battling for the governorship ticket of the Labour Party in Imo State.

247ureports reports that LP has fixed April 15 as the date for the governorship primary of the party in the state.

There are nine aspirants from Owerri zone, three from Okigwe zone and one from Orlu zone.

The aspirants are made of accomplished gentlemen, who have purchased the governorship nomination and expression of interest forms of the LP.

Those who will slug it out in Owerri on April 15 are a retired major General, Jack Ogunewe, a former senator, Athan Achonu, the 2007 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Martin Agbaso, Serial governorship contestant, Humphrey Anumudu, Joseph Ukaegbu, international businessman, Tochi Ehirim, and a lawyer cum former state government appointee, Ike Ibe.

Others are a former speaker of the State House of Assembly, Kelechi Nwagwu, Basil Maduka, an engineer, Chinedu Amadi, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Charles Agomuo, a retired Army captain, David Mbamara, and a United States trained lawyer and former APGA senatorial candidate, Charles Onyirimba.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission had since fixed the state governorship election for November 11.