Global Terrorism Index Issues Clarification On Ranking IPOB As Deadliest Terrorist Group

Press Release: 27th March, 2023

From: Aloy Ejimakor

To: All Media

RE: GLOBAL TERRORISM INDEX (GTI) ISSUES CLARIFICATION ON THE ALLEGED RANKING OF IPOB AS THE 10th DEADLIEST TERRORIST GROUP IN THE WORLD

A few days ago, several news outlets published a story to the effect that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been ranked the deadliest terrorist group in the world by the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) of the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), based in Australia.

The publications caused widespread stir and condemnation from many, including my humble self, whereby I had made a viral tweet stating that the ranking was “false”. Others, including the Indigenous People of Biafra strongly condemned the alleged ranking.

Many other persons known to me, especially in America, including particularly the American Military Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID), which is based in America collaborated with me in formally protesting the alleged ranking to GTI branch office in New York, USA. What we sought was simply a clarification to the effect that there was no such ranking or that the GTI Report was misleading.

Apparently, in response to these formal protestations and the quantum public condemnations, the GTI (IEP) earlier today reconsidered and published a clarification that did not state, imply or even suggest indirectly that it ranked IPOB as the 10th terrorist group in the world.

The clarification states in part: “It is important therefore to differentiate between the peaceful activities of the group and its alleged involvement in violent activity. We have today updated the Global Terrorism Index 2023 to reflect this necessary clarification.”

In the interest of balanced reporting and as of a right of reply, I hereby request all media outlets which had previously published the story of the ranking to also publish this Press Release. Same request is made to media outlets which might not have published it previously.

The said clarification can be accessed directly from the GTI (IEP) website at this address (open the link, scroll down and click on “STATEMENT”):

Thank you.

Signed:

Aloy Ejimakor, Esq.

Special Counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu/Indigenous People of Biafra.

