Be a Jinx Breaker, Conduct LG Election in Anambra —Group Challenges Soludo

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A group of citizens and non-state actors in Anambra State, the Anambra Civil Society Network (ACSONET), has called on the State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo to be a jinx breaker by conducting local government election in the state anytime soon.

The group made the call in its congratulatory message to the Governor on his one year anniversary in office.

In the letter, signed by the leader of the group, Prince Chris Azor, ACSONET recalled that last local government election conducted in Anambra State was in 2014, after which there hasn’t been any democratically elected leadership in any of the local government areas in the state till date. They, therefore, noted that the Governor would be a jinx breaker and trailblazer if he conducts local government election in the state, which, they said, is a necessity and would bring about healthy competition and fast-track the developmental pace of the local government areas in the state.

Congratulating the Governor on his one year so far in office, ACSONET showered panegyrics on him for his giant developmental strides and his feats in the key areas of security and road infrastructure in the state.

They said, “You are no doubt making inroads in security architecture by taking the “war” to the miscreants, through kinetic and non-kinetic approaches. However, we dare say that real non-kinetic approach should be exemplified in Social Security (Social Protection)

“There’s imperative need for a Social Protection Policy in the State, to collectively tackle abject poverty, reinvigorate wellness and wellbeing.

“You promised to prioritize open governance. This requires intentional and conscious partnership with the Civil Society and Non State actors (NGOs etc).

“President Obasanjo alluded to this in his comments at the Anniversary event. Partnership and synergy with organized civil society are key to the envisaged growth and development.

“There’s also need to institutionalize improved Service Delivery in the system. SERVICOM, a service delivery compact with Nigerians operational at the federal level needs to be domesticated in our MDAs. It was recently cascaded, through the office of the Head of Service, but yet to be activated.

“Improved Service Delivery is the sure way to attract investments and boost ease of doing business in the state.”

