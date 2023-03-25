AMAECHI ON INEC CHAIRMAN: Shut Your Trap and Allow Those Mentioned to Refute the Claim ~ Eze Cautions APC Former Vice Chair, Hilliard Etta

Advertisement

Erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka has cautioned former South-South Zonal Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, to channel his acidic vitriols to a direction far from the former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi.

Recall that Hilliard Eta, two days ago, berated former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over his claim that the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Camp, influenced the appointment of the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stating that there was no iota of truth in the claim by Amaechi, who served two-term governor of Rivers State.

In a statement made available to media houses, Eze reminded Eta who is desperately shopping for relevance after his expulsion from the party for anti-progressive activities, that upbraiding Amaechi will not bring him back to the political playground and counseled him to deploy his acidic mordancy to a direction suitable enough to help him wriggle his way out of political relegation.

The party Chief said it is unfortunate to learn that deriding Amaechi has turned into a new discovery by worthless and used politicians like Eta to boost themselves to relevance, noting that a lot of them have cashed-in on the trend.

Eze called on Eta to shut his trap, stressing that the comment credited to former Governor Amaechi was very direct and unambiguous and those whose names were mentioned should disclaim the facts and not busybodies like the expelled APC Zonal Vice Chair who is struggling to secure a space in the system by arrogating to himself the post of an unofficial spokesperson.

He said Amaechi speaks with facts and his revelation s very valid given the desperate insistence of the electoral umpire to undermine extant laws guiding the conduct of elections in the country which resulted to the sham that are receiving global condemnation.

Eze counselled Mr. Etta to be mindful of his unguided utterances henceforth pertaining to APC particularly the Rivers State Chapter to avoid being exposed of his inglorious, divisive and devious roles he played with Senator Magnus Abe, Gov. Nyesom Wike, Adams Oshiomhole and others for the present state of the Rivers State Chapter of the party. If I hear any further comment from him in this regard, he will know of his irrelevance in the scheme of things politically in this country.

Eze reassured Mr. Etta and his sponsors that their efforts and plots to ruin the political future of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi will not be actualised no matter the odds as God who have kept him this far will continue to guide and protect him accordingly