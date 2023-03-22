Again, Soludo Vows to Oppress Communities That Didn’t Vote APGA, Vows to Terminate Ongoing Projects (video)

Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports reveals that Anambra Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo has, once again, been captured in a video, threatening to ‘oppress’ communities and people of the state who did not support and vote for the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the last general election in the state.

The viral video surfaced barely two days after the election and few weeks after another similar video surfaced and took over the media space, showing the Governor issue open threat to the people and leadership of any community in the state where APGA would lose election.

In the latest video, Governor Soludo was captured speaking at the front of the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia, with some people who stood by the side to hear and topically interact with him.

The video, which lasted for about 1 minute, 53 seconds, shows the Governor specifically saying there must be consequences for communities and people of the state who neither supported nor voted for candidates of APGA in the last Saturday House of Assembly election in the state.

The Governor, who said his government has earlier paid about 30 per cent mobilisation cost for the various road construction works and other projects going on in different parts of the state before the election, said those residents and communities who supported and voted for APGA would, henceforth, be the first to enjoy the dividends of the APGA-led government in the state, after which those who didn’t support the party would then be remembered with the remnant, if at all there is something’s left at last.

While claiming that the implementation of such consequences did not start today, Soludo also cited the late Premier of the then Eastern Region during the Nigeria’s First Republic, Michael Iheonukara Okpara (popularly known as MI Okpara) as an example of those whom, he said, had denied developmental projects from some parts of the Eastern region to those who did not support his political party – the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC) then.

He said, “Let me tell you, MI Okpara, MI Power; the story is that the NCNC (National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC) later changed to the National Convention of Nigerian Citizens), was laying pipes everywhere and after voting, it happened that Inyi did not vote for the NCNC, he went back and took all the pipes laid at Inyi.

“Yes, he said that if you want this, it is NCNC that brought it. Before we finish giving people who voted and supported us, if money still remains, then we can look towards those who did not support us. So, there must be consequences and there must be reward.”