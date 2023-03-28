Adopt Orji Kalu as Sole Candidate for Senate Presidency – Group Tells Southeast Senators

Advertisement

Press Release

As the battle for Senate Presidency hits up, a frontline socio-political organisation known as Democracy Coalition has advised Senators-elect from the Southeast region to rally round Senator Orji Uzor Kalu because Senator Kalu is the only ranking Senator of APC extraction from the zone who meets the Senate Standing Rules for the election of principal officers for the 10th National Assembly.

In a statement released to newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday by the National Coordinator of the group, Mr. Michael Ehineta, the group said, the current approach where every Tom, Dick and Harry from the zone is battling for the position instead of adopting a candidate with requisite experience and knowledge of the workings of the National Assembly would only make the Igbo race to lose more political relevance in Nigeria.

Noting that a situation where first time Senators-elect are campaigning for the position when they know that Senate Standing Rules on election of principal officers has made their ambition dead on arrival only leave bitter taste in the mouth.

The group advised Igbo Senators-elect to reflect on how the race is balkanizing the South East politically because of the thoughtless, selfish and transactional type of politics some politicians from the zone have adopted recently.

Adding that Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, M. I. Okpara, Akanu Ibiam, Mbazulike Amechi and other notable politicians who gave voice to the region at independence would not be happy if the zone loses the number three position because of selfish interest.

The group therefore enjoined Igbo leaders of thoughts to rise up to the occasion by mobilizing support for Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to become the 10th Senate President of Nigeria in June.

Signed:

Mr. Michael Ehineta

National Coordinator,

Democracy Coalition.

Related