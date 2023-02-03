Unknown Gunmen Kill Customary Court Judge In Imo

Advertisement

Gunmen yesterday ambushed Ejemekwuru customary court in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State killing the presiding magistrate, Nnaemeka Ugboma.

The gunmen who came on motorcycles invaded the court room, dragged the magistrate out and shot him dead.

They then shot sporadically as they fled the scene.

The killing of the jurist caused confusion as litigants, court staff and even residents fled the community.

A colleague of the victim, Emperor Iwuala who confirmed the killing said “my learned brother His Worship Nnaemeka Ugboma Chairman Customary Court Ejemekwuru Oguta LGA Imo State was shot dead yesterday in court by yet-to-be identified persons. We are indeed in a perilous time.”

When contacted, the chairman of the Owerri Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ugochukwu Allinor, confirmed the killing