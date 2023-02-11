Ugwuanyi Was Deaf, Dumb As A Legislator For 12 Years, His Performance As Gov In 8 Years Was Woeful, Says Ejike Eze, APC Senatorial Candidate

Advertisement

…Did he forget something in National Assembly that he wants to pick up?, he queries

The Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Enugu North Senatorial Candidate, Mr Ejike Eze, has taken a swipe at his opponent and Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Eze, whose campaign has shaken up the senatorial district, said Ugwuanyi’s poor performance is enhancing his chances going by the massive support he is receiving in his grassroots-centered campaign.

He said as a legislator for 12 years at the House of Representatives, Governor Ugwuanyi neither uttered a word nor moved a motion on any issue concerning Igbo Eze North and South Federal Constituency that he represented.

“Ugwuanyi’s poor performance as a governor is enhancing my chances.

Chimaroke Nnamani when he was governor, his people had a son. He perfomed to the point that when he returned even though he fell out with some people, his people said the position should be left for him. They still reelected him. He is still a candidate to beat”, he said.

The former diplomat with specialisation in intelligence and security protocol, said Ugwuanyi’s history in government was a study in administrative malfeasance and poor governance skills.

“In my own case, even the incumbent governor, his performance is poor. Don’t forget that he was in the House of Reps for 12 years. We have to bring his antecedents to the table and analyse it. It was not in his favour. He was almost a deaf and dumb legislator.

“He never said anything but he succeeded in accumulating money which helped him to become a governor and he has ruled for eight years and the same performance he had in the National Assembly is replicated in the state government and people are saying 12 years in the National Assembly, he has not performed, 8 years as governor, he has not performed creditably”, he said.

He queried the rationale behind his quest for a senate seat.

“Why are you talking about his going to the National Assembly? What did he forget in the National Assembly that he is going collect?

His candidature is actually an advantage to me. It would have been bad for me when they were writing results but with the advent of BIVAS, votes are counting.

“We have been urging people to collect their PVCs because with their PVC, votes will count. With your PVC, you will vote your conscience”, he said.

“Power belongs to the people. The sovereign will of the people decides who is elected. It is no longer the era where you sit down in one corner, allocate votes. The era has gone”, he declared.