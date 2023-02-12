Pope Creates Aguleri Diocese, Appoints Bishop Isizoh As First Bishop

Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

The Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis has announced the creation of the Catholic Diocese of Aguleri with the appointment of Bishop Denis Isizoh as the first Bishop of the Diocese.

Bishop Isizoh, until his appointment was the Auxiliary Bishop of Onitsha Catholic Archdiocse.

The establishment of the new Catholic Diocese and the appointment of the pioneer bishop of the new Episcopal See was made public by the Holy See Press office on Sunday, February 12.

The Diocese of Aguleri has been carved out from the Archdiocese of Onitsha, making it a subordinate of the Metropolitan See of Onitsha.

Until his appointment as the new Local Ordinary of Aguleri Diocese, Isizoh has been serving as an Auxiliary Bishop of Onitsha and Titular Bishop of Legia.

Born in 1956 in Ogbunike, home town of former Governor Willie Obiano’s wife, Ebelevhukwu in the Archdiocese of Onitsha, the Bishop was enrolled for his Philosophy studies at Bigard Seminary (philosophy campus) Ikot-Ekpene from 1976 to 1980 and for his Theology studies at Bigard Memorial Seminary in Enugu from 1982 to 1985.

He was ordained a priest on September 28, 1985 for the Archdiocese of Onitsha.He was consecrated a Bishop, May 1, 2015.

As a priest, the bishop served in different capacities, including Parish Vicar, Chaplain for Schools, and formator at All Hallows Seminary, Onitsha. And official Pontifical Council for interreligious Dialogue, Vatican City ( 1995 – 2015), among other Priestly responsibilities.

Bishop Denis had his Licentiate at the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome between 1989 and 1993.