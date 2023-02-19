Ohanaeze Uncovers Umahi’s Plan To Bribe Justice Segun- Bello To Grant Stay Of Execution On Ebubeagu Amidst Disbandment

Advertisement

Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC says it is aware of the ongoing dirty, secret deal between the Governor of Ebonyi State and Justice Mabel Taiye Segun- Bello, in his bid to retain the operation of Ebubeagu in the State, inspite of the recent Court’s order, which abolished the security outfit.

The Apex Socio-cultural youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), says it has uncovered a concluded plot by Justice Mabel TAIYE Segun-Bello of Federal High Court Abakiliki- Court 2, in connivance with Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, to disobey the court’s injunction, which called for the disbandment of Ebubeagu Security Network, in the State.

Ohanaeze Youth Council reveals that Justice Bello is allegedly negotiating on taking a whopping ransom from Gov David Umahi in order to grant Stay of Execution on the operation Ebubeagu, an outfit, that has, according to the body, murdered over five(5000) thousand Ebonyians “since Gov David Umahi launched this murderous security outfit.”

The Council in a statement, signed by her National President, Comrd. Igboayaka O. Igboayaka and issued to the Media, reminded Justice Taiye Segun-Bello about the gruesome murder of Mr. Nnaogo Ajali, of Amarameze Umobor Akaeze, in Ivo Local Government Area and Mr. Onyekachi Okor (aka Elueke) of Umuoji Umobor Akaeze, all in Ebonyi State.

“Justice Taiye. Segun-Bello should bear in mind that Ebubeagu tortured and murdered Mr. Nnaogo Ajali, from Amarameze Umobor Akaeze in Ivo local government & Mr. Onyekachi Okor(aka Elueke) from Umuoji Umobor Akaeze whom Ebube Agu and thousands other Igbo Youths killed in a cold blood.

However, the Council regretted that Hon. Justice Fatun Odohi Riman, was transferred soon after delivering the said judgement which did not favour the APC led government of Gov David Umahi, an act which the body described as “suspicious” and an alleged handiwork of the latter.

“Justice Segun-Bello should be aware that Ohanaeze Youth Council and indeed Igbo youths all Over the world are closely monitoring her conspiracy with Gov David Umahi to grant Stay of Execution on the Disbandment of Ebubeagu Security outfit against a Court’s verdict, as delivered by Hon Justice Fatun Odohi Riman on 14th February 2023, declaring Ebubeagu an illegal Security outfit.

And regrettably, Hon. Justice Fatun Odohi Riman, has been transferred immediately after delivering the judgement.”

Continuing, Igboayaka bemoaned that: “It’s very suspicious that the transfer of Hon. Justice Fatun Odohi Riman of federal High Court-1 Abakiliki was manipulated by Gov David Umahi as he is searching for a corrupt Judge that will Grant Stay of Execution on the Disbandment of Ebube Agu security outfit.

“It is indeed a betrayal of trust bestowed upon the Judiciary, that Justice Taiye Segun-Bello, one of the most respected human rights Judges, in a matter she didn’t hear, but hastly trying to Grant Stay of Execution on Disbandment of Ebubeagu, a security outfit that have severally abused and violated fundamental Human Rights in Ebonyi State under the executive rascality of Gov David Umahi and Legislative impunity, in connivance with the mediocrity of Hon. Francis Nwifuru, the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, who is currently running for the office of the Governor, under the All Progressives Congress, APC”, he added.

Ohanaeze Youth Council therefore advice Justice Taiye Segun- Bello to cease from further negotiation that would result in collecting an incentive, whatsoever from Gov David Umahi to grant the said Stay of Execution.

“Fortunately, Ohanaeze Youth Council has monitored and discovered that Justice Taiye Segun-Bello has been flying in the same private Jet with Gov David Umahi and has been lodging at Osborn La-palm Royal Resort along Kpirikpiri road Abakiliki, a hotel owned by Gov David Umahi. Meanwhile, Justice Taiye Segun-Bello lodging in Gov Umahi’s Hotel has raised suspicions to the general public, that she has betrayed her ethnical conduct as a Judge.

“Justice Taiye Segun-Bello should steer clear from the case of Disbandment of Ebubeagu by a competent Court; she should, as a matter of urgency desist from executing the dirty job Gov David Umahi has contracted her to do, otherwise she is invoking the wrath of Igbo youths and of course, she will have drawn a battle line which she definitely cannot contend with, if otherwise.

“We, therefore, draw the attention of Inspector General of Police and the Director-General of Department of State Services, DSS to caution and investigate Justice Taiye Segun-Bello over her political romance with Gov. David Umahi, as regards her concluded plans to Grant stay of Execution on Ebubeagu Disbandment. This is in order to pave the way for Governor David Umahi to use the Outlawed Ebube Agu to intimidate, harass and kill his political opponents during the conduct of 2023 general election.

Furthermore, the Igbo youth leader said: “We want to emphasize that Governor David Umahi’s plans to use Ebubeagu on a election day means a “Pool of Blood” in Ebonyi State, and he has contracted Justice Taiye Segun- Bello to achieve his selfish desire against innocent Ebonyians who are already leaving in the fear of the known. And he must be stopped.

“Justice Taiye Segun-Bello must Safe her impeccable judicial career now, or be ready to contend with over 50 million Igbo youths”, Comrade Igboayaka warned.