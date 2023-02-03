Dangerous Improvised Bombs Recovered, Police Repel Gunmen In Anambra Community

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have recovered some unexploded bombs and other dangerous materials at they repelled gunmen attack in another community in the state.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

This is coming barely one day after unidentified gunmen attacked and set ablaze the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (NEC) in Ojoto community and a Divisional Police Headquarters in Nnobi, all in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

After launching the two attacks on Wednesday, during which a teenager was killed; the gunmen, on Thursday night (yesterday) launched another similar attack at an Anti-cult unit in Obosi, also in Idemili South Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the arsonists stormed the area in three unmarked vehicles (Highlander, Toyota Sienna, and Toyota Corolla), and started shooting sporadically, while also throwing petrol bombs into the station. The police operatives and the vigilante operatives, however, engaged the hoodlums in gun duel and consequently thwarted their destructive intents, as well as reduce the effects of their attack.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu said the security operatives stood firm to repel the attack, and also recovered some dangerous weapons abandoned by the fleeing gunmen, including some unexploded bombs.

He, however, said some of the security operatives were fatally wounded during the attack, while the bombs the arsonists threw into the compound also caused some destructions to the buildings in the station.

“The fire has been put off, and operations are still ongoing. Further details shall be communicated,” the Police Spokesperson told this reporter.