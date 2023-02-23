Again, Unknown Gunmen Attack PDP Candidate, Kill Driver

Advertisement

Gunmen have reportedly attacked the campaign convoy of Oforchukwu Egbo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Enugu North/South Federal Constituency,

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

During the attack, the hoodlums killed the driver of one of the buses in the convoy.

According to reports, his body was burnt with the vehicle.

It was gathered that the incident happened at Eke-Otu in Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of the State.

Recall that some gunmen had also attacked and killed the Labour Party senatorial candidate for Enugu East senatorial district, Mr. Oyibo Chukwu, with five of his supporters in Amechi.

Efforts to speak with the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, proved abortive as he could not be reached on telephone as at the time of filing this report.