7 vehicles Smashed As PDP NASS Candidates Chris Uba / Azubogu Accuse Sen Ubah Of Assassination Attempt

Advertisement

By Okey Maduforo Awka

7 SUV Vehicles were smashed at the Anambra South Senatorial District Collation Center Nnewi when the duo of People’s Democratic Party PDP candidate Chris Uba and All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA candidate Chris Azubogu allegedly escaped death .

According to Chris Uba , Sen Ifeanyi Ubah ordered his security operatives to shoot him and Azubogu for coming to the Senatorial election collation center to stop him from rigging the election.

“I came to the collation center and had visited some polling units where they were voting without accreditation with BIVAS and I said no we must follow the Electoral Act”

“Ifeanyi Ubah had concluded arrangements to manipulate the election by not using the BIVAS and at the Collation center Nnewi I saw Ifeanyi Ubah and later I was in my SUV when he came and was hitting his hand at my vehicle asking me to come down”

“When I came out of my vehicle he pushed me and asked me why I have come to Nnewi and I told him to hat it is a Senatorial center and he started shouting to his security operatives to shoot me and Chris Azubogu”

“They started shooting any how and beating up people and look at my four vehicles; they shot the tires and came to attack me and Azubogu and we had run for our lives and on the way my SUV fell into a ditch ” he said

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to disqualify Sen Ifeanyi Ubah for thuggery and attempted assassination.

But Senator Ifeanyi Ubah through his aids Kameh Ogbonna alleged that ;

“The conceited attempt by the duo of Chris Uba and Chris Azubogu to hijack the collation process last night and relocate it to Awka in a clear bid to mutilate the ward results in their favour and declare a false electoral outcome boomeranged on their faces last night as they scampered to safety after they were roundly accosted by an angry mob of youths that trooped out to defend their votes.”

“The news that the incumbent Senator is cruising to massive victory in the Senatorial polls conducted on Saturday 25th February 2023 is presently trending in the entire Senatorial District since the conclusion of the polls on Saturday.”

“It took the intervention of the youths who quickly mobilised others and flooded the collation centre in their numbers to quell the attempt and restore nomalcy to the tensed situation.”

Media Assistant to Azubogu Mr Chris Macon dismissed Ifeanyi Ubah claims contending that Sen Ifeanyi Ubah actually attacked his boss and Chris Uba .

“Last night, an attempt was made on the life of the 2023 APGA Candidate in last Saturday’s Anambra South senatorial election on the express orders of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah who ordered his gang of thugs, to the hearing of all, to kill Azubogu (a ranking sitting legislator representing the good people of Nnewi North, South and Ekwusigo federal constituency in the House of Representatives) if he stepped out of his SUV.”

“That was after they had shot and punctured the tyres of Azubogu’s SUV.”

“While the above scenario was playing out, Sen. Ubah’s thugs in their numbers were shooting sporadically into the air; perhaps, in an attempt to provoke DSS operatives attached to Rep. Azubogu into reacting; but the operatives were professional to the core in resisting the provocation’

Azubogu had arrived the INEC office earlier to submit a petition to the Electoral Officer, which he did in the presence of the Nnewi North TC Chairman.

“As though he sensed that this will happen, Azubogu had, before the election, written the NSA, DG – SS, The IGP and the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo on the need for all candidates to commit to peaceful conduct during the elections”

“On the day of the election, he was seen moving from one polling boot to another in Nnewi trying to intimidate and deter opponents’ supporters from voting their preferred choices.’ he said