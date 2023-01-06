Uzodinma Blames Politicians For Insecurity In Imo State Vows To Reveal Their Names

Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has again blamed politicians whom he described as his political opponents for the insecurity in the state.

Uzodimma explained that only members of the All Progressives Congress and people close to his government had been targeted in the attacks.

A former governor of the state and supporter of Uzodinma, Ikedi Ohakim on Monday this week survived an assassination attempt which sadly claimed the lives of all four of his security personnel

Narrating his ordeal to newsmen Ohakim said his assailants were professionals and could not have been members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the group accused of being responsible for the killings in the South East.

On December 22, another supporter of Uzodinma and a member of his government Francis Chukwu narrowly escaped death after his convoy came under attack by some Unknown persons.

That attack claimed the life of one police officer attached to Chukwu who is the General Manager of OCDA.

Uzodinma while reacting said “If you look at it, there is no member of any other political party that has been attacked in Imo state; no member of any other opposition party that his house has been burnt down, and this has continued to happen.

Governor Uzodinma vowed not play politics with the security of Imo state and has therefore challenged security agents in the state to make public, as soon as possible, the report of their investigation and make public the names of those behind the killings in the state