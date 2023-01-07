Unknown Gunmen kill YPP chairman in Imo State

Advertisement

A ward chairman of Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Ibeme ward in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, Ifeanyi Desmond Uche has been assassinated.

State chairman of the party Victor Diala told 247ureport that the late Ifeanyi was shot and killed in his house in Ibeme

According to him the killers did not stop there, they took his corpse and tagged it Unknown Gunman.

Another source said the gunmen who killed Ifeanyi are members of a vigilante organization allegedly hired by a man who came to settle a score with the Ifeanyi over a debt of N100,000.

State woman leader of the party Chika Uju told our correspondent that Mr Ifeanyi’s was not an unknown gunman but an artisan who did Aluminum jobs for people and that his offence was his inability to meet up with a deadline.

She said ” Ifeanyi is not an unknown gunman he is a responsible man and an artisan who does Aluminum jobs for people. He failed to meet a job deadline and was also unable to refund his client his one hundred thousand naira deposit. The client reported him to the local vigilante group in the community who went to his house and shot him”

State chairman of the party Victor Diala said investigation has begun to determine the cause of his death.