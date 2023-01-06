“Reno Omokri Is Bisexual” Fejiro Revels

Advertisement

Ren Omokri, a Nigerian author and social media influencer has been lashed out at on the social media by a media publisher, Fejiro Oliver.

Oliver has revealed that Reno is a bisexual on account to his wife’s encounter. He stated further that it’s Reno’s wife, Tolulope who caught him with another man.

His revelation “When Reno Omokri attacks Peter Obi just ignore him or simply tell him the truth he hides on with his first wife, Tolulope Onuwaje … caught him with another man and that was the beginning of the end of their marriage, where he abandoned her and married secretly, which I exposed this year.

Reno is bisexual and can deny it for all he cares. The wife is a living witness but closely guarded secret.”

–

Source: https://www.thenigerianvoice.com/movie/312057/reno-omokri-is-a-bisexual-fejiro-revels.html