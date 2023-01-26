PVC Collection: Imo Govt Declares Two Day Holidays For Workers

Advertisement

Arising from the first Executive Council meeting this year on Wednesday, January, 25, 2023, presided over by Governor Hope Uzodimma, the Imo State government declared Thursday (January 26) and Friday (January 27) public holidays to enable workers to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) for the coming elections.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Declan Emelumba said the public holiday affects mainly Imo workers in the Civil and Public Service and that those involved in essential services like the banks, electricity workers, and others so designated are not involved.

The Commissioner for Information was flanked at the briefing by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Success Prosper Ohaghaya, that of Digital Economy and E-Government, Dr. Chimezie Amadi, the Chief Political Adviser and Head Political Bureau, Barr. Enyinna Onuegbu, Special Adviser on Strategy and Development, Hon Pat Ekeji and the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku.

Emelumba also said that there will be free medical outreach for Imo indigents beginning from January 27, 2023 at some designated locations and hospitals in the State.

“The outreach will take care of all forms of ailments/illnesses including surgeries and it will be free of charge.To authenticate the activities of the medical mission government also approved that Imo Health/Medical Personnel will be part of the team.”

The Commissioner informed that the Skill-up Imo project by the Imo State Ministry of Digital Economy and E-Government will be having the graduation ceremony of their first set of trainees in two weeks time.

“The good news is that some Hi-tech Companies are already standing by to come and interview some lucky graduates soonest,” Emelumba said adding that “currently the interest is high and participation is still open and government has asked Imo people to come and register.”

Also, the Commissioner said that the EXCO noted with joy the conferment of an honour on Governor Uzodimma by the Nigerian Military at the end of their last West African Social Activities (WASA). “This is in recognition of the Governor’s tremendous efforts in the fight against insecurity in Imo State,” Emelumba explained.

On a sad note, however, the Commissioner informed that the burial of the former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Ebere Udeagu will be on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at his country home in Ihube Okigwe, in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Commissioner informed that the corpse of the late Deputy Governor will be brought to the Sam Mbakwe Exco Chambers Government House, Owerri for last respect by the government of Imo State before proceeding to his country home.