2023: Over 200 Dump NNPP For APC In Kano

By Abba Dukawa, Kano

The Member House of Representatives, representing Gaya, Ajingj, and Albasu Constituency, Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya has received over 200 members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), who defected to All Progressive Congress (APC) in Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Member received the decamped members during his campaign rally on Sunday in Kazurawa and Balan towns of his constituency.

In his speech, a former member of NNPP in Kazurawa Dalha Alhaji Sule Mai Rakumi declared that he joined APC for the interest of development in his political ward and the honour he received from the Member House Of Representative of his constituency which he termed as respect to his personality as an opposition leader in Kazurawa Ward. He confirmed that Hon. Mahmud asked him to come and work together to bring more development to his hometown.

Also in Kazurawa Malam Adamu Nakaka who donated his personal property to NNPP headquarters revoked the donation and sacrifice it to APC for another party office to be opened in his hometown. “APC is where I belong before I cross carpet to NNPP for political reasons, and now I came back to my party in order to make it great again as we are all aware of the dividend of Democracy the party is given to the people of Gaya Local Government,” Nakaka said

Proceeding to Balan Town, APC did not only received the decamped members of NNPP only, but the members make sure the Red Caps they wore have been burnt to assure the APC of their pleasure and loyalty to the party in the forthcoming election.

Alhaji Ibrahim Fidda-Lami who spoke on behalf of the entire 150 decamped members of NNPP for APC said his team decided to stop following the ideology of his former party for APC because they see no light of victory in the party. He further assured the Member Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu Constituency that APC is getting full control of Balan Ward as they leave no threat in his former party NNPP.

In his remark Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya appreciated his constituents for their day and night massive support and encouragement he received from electorates.

He later vowed to continue protecting the interest of his constituents in the green chamber and lifting the privileges in the communities he is representing by empowering them with skills and tokens for business startups, especially women.

He later asked the electorates to pray for APC’s victory in the forthcoming election and also charged them to pray again for whoever they have voted to put priority on their activities as they possessed the power of popular sovereignty without which no one will be called with any title in governance.

The campaign rally started in Tani and Maza-Goma, towns where the member paid a condolence visit and prayed for the deceased.

Among the towns he visited were Alkalawa, Jibawa, Matsawar, and Kalahandi all in Kazurawa Ward. He proceeded to Ni’ima Ward and closed the campaign rally in Balan Ward.

In his entourage were the representative of Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, Senator Kano Central ably represented by Faisal Kabiru Gaya, the Gaya Local Government Chairman, Member State House of Assembly representing Gaya, Hon. Abubakar Isah Kademi, APC Chairman of Gaya Local Government among others