Zombies’re responsible for insecurity in Igbo land – Igbo leader

By Chuks Eke

The current insecurity in Igbo land has been attributed to the handiwork of Zombies who took flesh from over one million human corpses littered in the mortuaries in various parts of Igbo land.

This attribute is coming from an Igbo leader, Spiritual Leader of Igbo nation and the Ogilisi Igbo.

According to the Igbo leader who does not want his name in print for security reasons, the restless ghosts of all the unburied corpses littered all over the mortuaries are so angry that they had to assume human bodies, turn into Zombies and begin to torment the living from time to time until they are buried before their spirits can go back to God the creator and rest in peace.

In his twitter handle, the Igbo nation spiritual leader insisted that unless these corpses in the mortuaries scattered all over Igbo land are gathered and buried as soon as possible, they would continue to roam the streets, markets places, churches, residential homes and public places, dwelling on living humans to cause uncontrollable chaos as we witness today.

The Igbo spiritual leader who was reacting to incessant sit-at-home and counter sit-at-home orders being dished out by various Biafra agitation groups, maintained that it is the Zombies from the mortuaries who assumed human flesh that are tormenting Ndigbo by causing these unnecessary tensions and insecurity in Igbo land.

“This is where Christians got it wrong. This is where the Muslim faithfuls are better than their Christian counterparts. If a Muslim dies today, they will bury him or her within 48 hours, no matter how highly placed. But if a Christian dies, they will dump him or her corpse in the mortuary for weeks, months or even years and his or her spirit will be restless and continue wandering, hovering and hanging up and down”.

“The wandering restless ghosts will at a stage afflict our youths and begin to push them into violence, crimes and mischievous characteristics and in most cases, the ghosts of the dead bodies would assume human bodies and begin to torment the living, as we are all witnessing today”.

“This is the major cause of the problems we have in Igbo land today. As the spiritual leader of Igbo nation, I saw this coming since long time ago and I have been shouting about it. Why can’t we adopt the process of burying our deceased ones within 48 hours and then prepare for his funeral ceremonies later instead of dumping him or her in a mortuary for weeks, months or even years?”, he queried.

“Believe it or not, unknown gunmen, kidnappers, robbers, sit-at-home orders and its enforcements and general insecurity are the end products of piled up corpses in mortuaries in Igbo land. A word is enough for the wise”.

“We should evacuate all the corpses in the mortuaries soonest and bury them so that their spirits will go back to God. If not, their spirits will continue to hang around, just like when we plant seeds in the ground, the seed will die and germinate a fresh one but if you don’t plant a seed, it won’t die and germinate, rather, it will continue to constitute an obstacle with its attendant nuisance value”.

“I advised former Governor Willie Obiano to give a befitting burial to all Biafrans who died during the civil war and he obeyed me and did it and things became better in Igbo land but when more dead bodies began to pile up again in the mortuaries, things went owry and I am calling on the incumbent Governors of the Southeast to order for immediate evacuation and burial of all the corpses littered in our mortuaries to free Igbo land from the bondage of Zombies giving us headaches”.

“Secondly, the Nigeria Christians and the Igbos in particular must allow the departed souls of their loved ones to return back to God the creator immediately after its body on earth dies by burial or cremation within 48 hours. They must copy this instruction from our forefathers, the Muslims and the Jews”.

“A Woman died and was buried without sending the corpse to the mortuary. That is joy to the soul and greater blessings to the family. Those depositing dead bodies in the morgues are the ones destroying the natural existence by manufacturing zombies who are terrorizing Igbo Land today”.

“Christians should know that both old and new testaments of the Bible condemn toiling with dead bodies. For instance, in the New Testament ,Matthew 8 : 22 told us that our Lord Jesus Christ said: “Let the dead bury themselves while we care more for the living than the dead”.

” Also in the Old Testament, Numbers 19:11-23, made us to understand that whosoever contacted corpse is unclean”.

Therefore, spiritual persons cannot afford to toil with dead bodies or else they become unclean and that is where Christians got it wrong in depositing and trapping corpses in the morgues”.

“Those worshiping the corpses are enemies of the souls that dropped the carcass by falling to commit the body to the six feet of the earth to enable the soul transcend into Spiritual world”, the Igbo nation spiritual leader cautioned.

“Everything happening has reasons. Have Ndigbo asked themselves this pertinent question as to why all these anomalies are befalling them. Did it happen in the 70s and before the war when there was no mortuaries? The answer is capital No”.

‘”May I once again call on the governors of South East, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the traditional rulers in Igbo land to order for the evacuation of all the dead bodies in our morgues to restore normalcy in the land”.

*I must also have to blame Igbo sons and daughters who live outside Igbo Land but preferred to dump corpses of their deceased relations in the mortuaries within the Ala Igbo, said Ogilisi Igbo”.