We didn’t receive any court order sentencing our Commissioner to prison ―Anambra Police Command

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has said it is not aware of any court in Nigeria sentencing the State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng to prison

The Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu made this known while reacting to media reports alleging that the Delta State High Court has sentenced the Anambra State Police Commissioner and one Kingsley Umeh to the correctional center over the Command’s refusal to comply with a court order to release a kidnapped child to his parents.

DSP Tochukwu, in a statement to newsmen on Saturday, stated emphatically that the Command is not aware of the said judgement and the said order sentencing the Commissioner to prison.

“The Anambra State Police Command wishes to state emphatically that the Command is not aware and is yet to receive any order committing the Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command to a correctional center.

“Therefore, the Command is constrained to make further comments please” the Police PPRO said in the statement.

Recall that media reports recently started trending, alleging that the Delta State High Court, presided over by Justice C.O. Emifoniye had convicted the Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Echeng and sent him to prison for refusing to obey a court order.

Pastor Henry Osah had

in a suit No: HCO/44/2021 dragged the Commissioner of Police Anambra State Echeng Echeng to Delta High court, before Hon. Justice C.O Emifoniye .

It was alleged that he had urged the court to order the Anambra State Police Command to free his kidnapped child who was found in an orphanage home in Anambra State.

The reports further alleged that, Justice Emifoniye, while delivering the judgment on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, ordered the Inspector General of Police to arrest the Anambra State Commissioner of Police and one Inspector Kingsley Umeh and transport them from Anambra State to the Kwale Prisons, Delta State within one week of the delivery of the said judgement.