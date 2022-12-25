Popular South African musician, Mampintsha dies at 40

Advertisement



A popular South African musician, Mandela Maphumulo also known as Mampintsha has died on Saturday.

Maphumulo, who was affectionately known as Shimora to his followers, was married to fellow gqom musician Bongekile Simelane, popularly known as Babes Wodumo, and they have one child who was born in July 2021.

He was also a feature on their hit reality show, Uthando Lodumo, which is currently in its second season and is broadcast on Showmax.

Mampintsha was forty years of age before his demise today in a hospital, according to several reports from South Africa.

He was a member of Gqom hit band Big Nuz and an entertainment figure, according to EnCA report.

His death was confirmed by a close family friend and record label mate who spoke as an anonymous while the family was preparing a statement.

“It is true. Unfortunately, I can’t talk at the moment. Our record label will release a statement,” the source said.

According to a statement published by Maphumulo’s record label Afrotainment this week, it was disclosed that Maphumulo was admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke last weekend.

Afrotainment said the star suffered a stroke a week ago after a performance with his band, Big Nuz.