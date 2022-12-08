Police arrest armed robbery suspect in Lagos

Advertisement



Operatives of Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested a 30-year-old man over alleged armed robbery in the Ketu area of Lagos.

The RRS said that the suspect, a resident of 21, Taiwo Street, off China town Ogudu, was arrested on Wednesday while attacking his victims.

It stated that two accomplices of the suspect escaped on sighting the police.

“At 11: 45 p.m. yesterday, Wasiu Ajepe, wielding a machete, in company of two armed others (now at large) was arrested by RRS patrol team while robbing the driver and motor boy of a broken down PMS laden tanker after Ojota Bridge, Ketu inward Berger.”

According to the RRS, the suspect is the leader of a gang operating around China town, MKO Garden, Ojota Bridge and Motorways at night and dawn.

It said efforts are on to arrest the two gang members who are on the run.