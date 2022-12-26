Nnamdi Kanu: Remember Philip Effiong’s 1970 Statement, Ohanaeze Youths Warn Buhari, Says Biafra’s spirit will resurrect again, if…

Advertisement



Following the poor treatment meted out to Ndigbo since 57-years ago, the apex Socio-cultural youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Ohanaeze Youth Council has, in line with Philip Effiong,

said that, if the government of President of Buhari fails to treat the surrendering generation well, the spirit of Biafra will resurrect again.

The aggrieved youth Council urged President Mohammadu Buhari to quit from fulfilling the prophesy of Gen. Philip Effiong, the Biafra war lord and the second in command of chief of arm Forces Defunct State of Biafra.

Addressing newsmen through the National President, Comrd. Igboayaka O Igboayaka, the Council advised president Mohammadu Buhari to desist from playing “God” in Nnamdi Kanu’s incarceration, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Igboayaka who likened Buhari’s obstinacy to that of General Yukubu Gowon as regards Abure Accord, reminded that the Council had deployed all avenues of peace to terminate the unlawful detention of Kanu, but regretted that all ended up in downright futility.

Speaking amidst indignation, Comrade Igboayaka said: “My truth to you may not move you to release Nnamdi Kanu, but this truth I am telling you today will move Ndigbo to do that which you may call the wrong thing at the appropriate time.

“Yes we explored all avenue of peace on continuous incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu, but if your high- headedness like Gen. Yukubu Gowon as regards Abure Accord, you’re calling for another Ojukwu from the East who will stand in Ahiara again to make Statement.

“Are you not aware that Nigeria is like a cracked wall, whose particles are falling out intensely? Mr. President, are you waiting for the final collapse of the wall?

“You led Nigeria to ethnic hate and ethnic Jingoism, your over seven (7) journey as the captain of the ship of Nigeria has promoted nothing but ethnic patriotism other than National patriotism. Are you not aware that the ship you’re sailing has been hit by tornado?

“Mr President, Nigeria is like an elastic rope in your hand, you have stretched it to its last end of elastism, more stretching will cut definitely the rope and will give a heavy wound in your hand and people around you. And I bet you that such wounds would never ever heal as you may think.

“President Mohammadu Buhari has on different occasions, advised the youth to be Law abiding, today you’re becoming lawless like Idi Amin of Uganda. I appeal to you to quit from teaching the new generation of Igbo extraction lawlessness. If we decide to imbibe your kind of lawlessness, it will be a good a example of anarchy. Therefore, be very careful because you are already pushing us to the wall.

“Mr President when you visited Ebonyi in September, you told the world and I quote that: “Nnamdi Kanu’s case is in hand of Judiciary, I wouldn’t interfere in judicial process”. But Mr. President, three different competent Courts of jurisdiction have given judgement in favour of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and your Minister of Justice, Malami has the effontry to tell the world the reasons Nnamdi Kanu will not be released. Your statement is an insult, a huge humiliation to the judiciary and a mockery of judicial practice of Nigeria before the the International community.

Continuing, he said: “We expected you to keep to your word, that’s what integrity entails, keep your word that’s the meaning of a man of principle, keep to your word and quit playing God in Nnamdi Kanu’s case. The likes of Nnamdi Azikiwe, Shehu Shagari, Sani Abacha, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Alex Ekwueme who enjoyed the presidential ego are no more. Of course, life itself and position are transient.

“Without mincing words, Mr. President, your administration has demonstrated a high level of executive rascality, impunity and incompetence. Indeed Mr president, your administration is actually swimming in corruption like an amateur swimmers whose back is conspicuously seen by everybody. You’re now majestically sitting on corruption like Goodluck Jonathan and Obasanjo and you are now on a high speed dragging the lane of corruption with them in the Nigeria’s political history.

“Mr President you could recall that in 1970, during the mission resolution to end the Biafra Genocide which was master-minded by Britain, United States of America and Russia, Germany and other world powers Gen. Philip Effiong Stated that “if the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) doesn’t treat the surrendering generations well, time will come when Biafra will rise again and there’ll be no going back” and I must state emphatically that agitations for Biafra is at its peak since your administration in 2015

“Mr. president you should make a choice either to stop this prophesy by Gen. Philip Effiong or facilitate its fulfilment. Igbo new generation has seen injustice, marginalization and hatred from Nigeria’s political actors for 57 years and yet remained calm, compare to what our fathers saw between 1966 to 1967 that led to the genocide against Ndigbo. Therefore, Igbo new generation has given enough signal with uncommon patient that we want Nigeria to work, but every of your actions against Ndigbo symbolises that you want to push Ndigbo out of Nigeria.

“Mr President you can give Ndigbo and Nigerians at large the reason to celebrate in this December or new year by humbly obeying the court judgment on the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu. Just like I had sternly pointed out in my statement on December 2, 2022, that you choose between being a hero or a villain”, Comrade Igboayaka concluded.