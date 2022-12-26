Kwankwaso Falls As Platform Collapses At Rally

Advertisement



Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the former governor of Kano State and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) may have taken a fall as the platform at his campaign rally collapsed under his feet.

The NNPP presidential candidate hsd been on a North West campaign wing in the last two day. He visited Jigawa and Kano State – where he was greeted by mammon crowds greatly surpassing that of the APC and PDP.n

247ureports.com contacted the Kwankwaso team, none of the team members were immediately willingly to talk on record. But one of the aides told our correspondent that it was “incorrect information, sir. the man that fell is Maliki Kuliya Umar, Kwankwaso’s one time Commissioner of Justice. The incident happened at one of the wards in the city”

