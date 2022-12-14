Insecurity in Imo: Former Speaker calls for urgent resolution

Advertisement



A former Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Ike Ibe has called on the Federal and Imo state governments to do more in the area of security ahead general elections in the country.

In an interview with our correspondent on the growing insecurity in the South East particularly Imo state, the former governorship candidate said if nothing is done voters will be scared to come out and vote.

In his words, nobody really knows where this is coming from whether it is calculated to diminish the voting strength in the South East or ongoing regular common criminality but the bottom line is if this continues the way it is, iam sure a lot of people will be scared of venturing out to vote.

One area that has come out worst in all of this is Orlu. Once a lively and town Orlu is now a shadow of it former self. He said Orlu which used to be a very progressive area is now a ghost town and many people have fled the town.

While calling og the government to provide security for the people of Orlu and other parts of the state, Mr Ibe said, This is the number one thing our constitution talks about. Government is there to protect lives and property of the people.

According to him to make the election INEC should make sure that registered voters who have fled the homes should be allowed to vote wherever they are otherwise so many people will be disenfranchised.

On the attack on INEC office and the subsequent outburst by Governor Hope Uzodinma, Mr Ibe says the governor may have information the public do not have. He however called on the governor to investigate the individuals he suspects instead of making wild allegations.