FCT Police commence investigation into Kubwa shooting, abduction

Advertisement



The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has commenced investigations into a reported case of armed robbery, shooting and abduction of some persons in Kubwa area of Abuja.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, DSP Josephine Adeh on Wednesday in Abuja said the incident occurred on Tuesday at Relocation Estate, off Arab Road in Kubwa.

She said the prompt response by operatives of the command led to the rescue of three victims and recovery of firearms and ammunition, including one AK47 rifle and 25 rounds of ammunition.

Adeh said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects invaded the estate at about 7:30 p.m. and started shooting sporadically where two persons were affected.

“While departing the scene, the suspects left with four victims, possibly, to enable them evade arrest by the police response team deployed to the area.

“The two gunshot victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention, but unfortunately one of them was confirmed dead by a doctor in the hospital, while the other is responding to treatment,” she said.

Adeh enjoined residents of the area to remain calm, adding that the command had deployed intelligence and other operational asset to fortify security in Kubwa and its environs.

She said investigation was on to identify the suspects and bring them to book.

Adeh also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious situation through: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

She added that residents should also reach out to the command’s Public Complaint Bureau via telephone number 09022222352.