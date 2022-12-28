Cristiano Ronaldo missing in 2022 team of the year (Full list)

Advertisement



Ronaldo scored just three goals for the Red Devils in 16 matches before his contract was terminated last month.

Moreover, Ronaldo endured a torrid campaign at the just concluded Qatar 2022 World Cup and could not stop Portugal from being knocked out in the quarter-finals by Morocco.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner left the pitch in tears and is now waiting to sort out his next move in the January transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the biggest casualty as the French daily newspaper L’Equipe named their team of the year.

The Portugal captain is the biggest absentee from the XI following his difficult calendar year with Manchester United and Portugal.

To many people, it’s not surprising to see him omitted from the dream lineup following his irregularity in the Red Devils set-up under Erik ten Hag.

Here is the list

Courtois

Walker

Gvardiol

T. Hernandez

Modric

Casemiro

Messi

De Bruyne

Benzema

Mbappe