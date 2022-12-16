Atiku Accused Of Luring Anambra Monarchs To His Rally With 300k Each

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has been accused of luring traditional rulers in Anambra State to his event with the sum of three hundred naira (₦300,000) each.

Recall that Atiku Abubakar was in Anambra on Thursday for his mega political rally, which held at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.

However, prior to his arrival at the Square, he paid a courtesy visit to the State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo at the Governor’s Lodge, in Amawbia.

It was also gathered that Alhaji Abubakar, that same day, also had a meeting with some of the traditional rulers at the State Government House.

Be it as it may, the PDP flag bearer, Atiku has been accused of demeaning the Anambra traditional monarchs by gathering them up outside their palaces (including the highly-revered monarchs like the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe and others) to seek their supports and royal blessings; whereas, in other parts of the country, he visited the traditional rulers (including the Oba of Benin, Ooni of Ife, Emir of Kano and Sultan of Sokoto, among others) in their palaces by himself to seek same support and royal blessings, without gathering them at a particular place.

More shockingly, Atiku was accused of paying the Anambra traditional rulers the whopping sum of ₦300,000 each for honouring his invitation without argument (for those who honoured it).

As though to seal up the mess of both the Anambra traditional rulers and Atiku, it was, however, claimed that the monarchs were only invited to a meeting at the Anambra Government House without much information on what the meeting was all about, only for them to get there and see Atiku, who was already seated, dressed in his Isi Agụ attire with infectious smile, waiting to address them.

Many claimed that it was then that it occurred to the monarchs that they were gathered up in Awka for Atiku.

