Rights groups give Buhari 7-day ultimatum to sack Emefiele over dwindling fortune of naira

By Chuks Eke

Human rights groups, Human Rights, Liberty Access, and Peace Defenders’ Foundation, HURIDE and Campaign for Democracy, CD, South East zone have given President Muhammad Buhari a seven-day ultimatum within which to relieve the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele of his appointment.

They warned at the expiration of the ultimatum, Buhari would face the wrath of NIgerians who they would mobilise to protest against Emefiele’s continued stay in office as CBN Governor, having already dragged the Nigerian economy into paralysis.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been told to as a matter of urgency sack the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr .Godwin Emefiele.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday through its leader, Dede Uzor A Uzor (Agu di ebube) the groups said the sack of Emefiele has become imperative given the fact that he has exhausted his ideas on how to improve the economy of Nigeria.

“Presently ,N1 naira to USA dollars stood at N845.00. If economic measures were not put in place, it will astronomically raise to over N1,000 to $1 before the end of this year 2022”.

The groups said that Emefiele has succeeded in bastardizing Nigerian economy through his “cut and join” policies, even as they lamented that inflation rate in the country has risen to all time high in the country from 8.7 percent to 21.8 percent.

The rights groups said that a bag of locally produced rice which was sold for N7, 500 before he assumed office now costs N42, 000.

They said Emefiele’s major sin which distracted and derailed from his main duty of managing the monetary policy of Nigeria was his decision to venture into politics to the extent of going to Court to procure judgment in his favour during the presidential nomination and buying of APC forms which cost a whopping sum of N100 million.

They queried Emefiele’s decision to redesign the naira, asking “what is the economic gain and implications of redesigning the naira?, adding, “It is not important to our economy”.

The rights groups said what the CBN Governor should have done was to change dirty naira notes, not redesignation of naira.

The groups said Emefiele has failed as a CBN Governor and therefore should be sacked for another creative and innovative person to step in.

” We are therefore giving the President seven days to sack Emefiele or have us to contend with”.