Nigerian Scouts Initiate Annual President Awards

By Abdulateef Bamgbose

The Scout Association of Nigeria has resolved to honour outstanding young Nigerians who have excelled in the the various proficiency tests and contributed to the development and growth of their communities.

This is squel to the resolution 3.7 of the 2022 Annual General Meeting ( AGM), of The Scout Association of Nigeria.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, signed by Dr Chukwujeku Ibe, the National public relations commissioner of The Scout Association of Nigeria stated that “A high powered organizing Committee made up of prominent Nigerians has been set up to coordinate the Annual awards ceremony tagged ”Annual Nigeria Scout parade and president’s award NISPPA- 2023″ with the inaugural event scheduled for January 2023, in Abuja.

Members of the committee to be inaugurated during the week in Abuja by the Chief Commissioner and leader of the association Dave Padopads-Awunah are Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi, chairman, Bar. Monima Karibi-White, Adebesin Toyin and Balanko Vanoka.

Others are Garen Omonigbo, Charles Amah, Vivian Nwoji, Ibrahim Jahun and Isaac Agber.

The rest are Philip Sonieye, Geoffrey Abiso Kabir, Wajeed Obomeghie, Sunday Ibe, Hajiya Hauwa Ishyaku, Ahmed Bello and Engineer Babatunde Oyetayo as secretary.

The maiden edition which will be taking place at the Eagle square Abuja according to the statement over 500 Scouts will be drawn from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) for the national parade while others would be awarded during the same occasion.

Recall that the organization in the past awarded some prominent young Nigerians with the Queens awards.

Among the beneficiaries was young Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, then as a Boy Scout who excelled in their various proficiency tests of community service and leadership training in his teenage age.