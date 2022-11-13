Leave Uzodimma alone to do his good works, Bishop Amatu tells detractors

Advertisement



The Catholic Bishop of Okigwe Diocese, Most Rev. (Dr.) Solomon Amatu has cautioned those distracting Governor Hope Uzodimma from the good works he is doing in Imo State to desist forthwith or they may be curying the wrath of God.

Delivering his homily on Sunday at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Umuehie, Anara, Isiala Mbano area of Okigwe zone, during a Confirmation ceremony for new communicants, Bishop Amatu who recognised that Governor Uzodimma’s emergence has all the trappings of divine mandate, noted that nobody can successfully fight God.

Bishop Amatu whose sermon touched on service to God and humanity commended the Governor on his giant development strides in the State, mostly people-oriented, especially on road infrastructure which he said have made “movement very easy and swift in the State.”

He called on those unleashing terror and mayhem on the State, thereby distracting and destabilising the Governor and his government, to sheathe their sword or they may be fighting God. He said “nobody can successfully fight God or His servants.”

His words: “Allow Governor Uzodimma continue with the good works he is doing for Imo State.”

The Bishop conveyed the appreciation of the Catholic community in Okigwe Diocese over the reconstructed Owerri-Okigwe road, particularly the first phase of the 56 kilometer expressway already commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it has made life more meaningful for the rural dwellers.

The Bishop also lauded Governor Uzodimma for remaining focused and calm in the face of blackmail and propaganda deployed by his detractors and political opponents to troll him on the social media in particular.

He regretted that in today’s Nigeria most activities that are supposed to be illegal are getting government’s recognition and also legalized while the people keep mute.

Earlier, Bishop Amatu examined the new Communicants – young boys and girls – and found them worthy of admission and prayed God for the in-dwelling of the Holy Spirit as their guide in their new spiritual life.

In his remarks at the end of the Service, Governor Uzodimma told the congregation that the Owerri-Okigwe road has been fully paid for and will be completed before the end of January.

The Governor said that God does not make mistake in His choice of leaders and reiterated that he has come to serve Imo people sincerely and with the fear of God.

He regretted that our people have suffered a lot due to the activities of leaders who do not have the fear of God in them and so, care little about the welfare of the people.

“I cannot be a Governor and watch our people suffer,” he said even as he maintained that no government can succeed without the Church.

Governor Uzodimma however challenged the people to change their attitude and and mindset, “support the good works and programmes of government designed to better the lot of the people.”

The Governor seized the opportunity to apologise to the Diocese over what the people went through in the past 14 months as a result of insecurity in the State and assured that Government is on top of the matter now.

He explained that the cases of kidnappings being experienced today are traced to the nefarious activities of condemned criminals who were forcefully released when the Owerri Correction Centre was bombed and over 1840 prison mates escaped.

He urged the people to feel free and go about their businesses as government is prepared to protect them and thanked the Bishop for the homily and his numerous successes in the Diocese.

The congregation could not control their excitement when Governor Uzodimma announced that he will complete the on-going Holy Rosary Umuehie Parish Church building which he assured them would be dedicated on Easter Sunday 2023.

Bishop Amatu and the entire clergy thanked and appreciated the Governor for taking away the burden off the shoulder of the people.

Governor Uzodimma eventually performed the symbolic foundation laying ceremony of the new Church building which was supervised by Bishop Amatu, the clergy and top government officials.

The Governor was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku and the wife Bola, the Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Anthony Emeka Nduka and the wife, the Secretary to Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmas Iwu, the Chief of Staff, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr COC Akaolisa and other members of the State Expanded Executive Council.