Gov Bala Mohammed Meets Former Councilors, Says Their Contribution Commendable

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has appreciated the contribution of the immediate past councillors from the twenty Local Government Areas of the State, saying their dedication to the successes and achievements recorded by his administration is commendable.

Speaking during the interaction session with them at Bauchi Government House, Mohammed called on them to as grassroot politicians use their expertise to ensure PDP’s victory in 2023 general elections.

He pledged to support them to continue to work for the PDP by mobilizing votes down to ward levels for consolidation of his administration’s performance.

He used the opportunity to once again thank the people of Bauchi State for their understanding and support to the PDP led administration and promised to do more in the area of delivery of dividends of democracy.