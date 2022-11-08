DSS Investigates Allegation Of Staff Conduct At MMIA Lagos

Advertisement



Press Release

The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the allegation by one Pelumi Olajengbesi that the Service’s personnel at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, engage in unprofessional conduct of sorts.

Consequently, the Service has launched a full investigation into the matter. It further invites Olajengbesi and indeed any member of the public with an evidence in this regard to come forward to the Service with such for appropriate action(s).

Peter Afunanya, Ph.D, fsi

Public Relations Officer

Department of State Services

National Headquarters

Abuja.