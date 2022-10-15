FRONTIER DISCOURSE 2.0: Ex-Governor Ezeife Hails The Pacesetter Frontier Magazine

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has extended appreciations to The Pacesetter Frontier Magazine and the public on his emergence as a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award in the 2022 Frontier Discourse Annual Public Lecture Series and Awards.

Ezeife made this known when he received Pacesetter Frontier Magazine’s Abuja correspondent in his FCT home, Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Presenting his letter of emergence and formal invitation to attend the Frontier Discourse Public Lecture and Awards, the correspondent, Samson Abanni, explained the entire process, up to his emergence, to the former governor, stressing that the public voted him in as a recipient of the award.

Ezeife, delighted at the process, commended the editorial board of the magazine for the idea behind the public lecture and awards which they commenced in 2021, “especially seeing that another former governor, Jim Nwobodo, had emerged a recipient of this same award in the maiden edition”.

He promised to make all efforts to attend in person and receive the award.

The second edition of the Frontier Discourse Public Lecture and Awards will hold on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at De Dome Event Center, Edward Nnaji Street, New Haven, Enugu, by 11am (Red Carpet).

The Keynote speaker is Prof. Okey Ikechukwu, mni, a Member of This Day Newspaper Editorial Board, Professor of Strategic Management and Human Capital Development and Executive Director, Development Specs Academy and he will speak on the topic “The Purpose of Power: Ambition for Common Good and Our Culture of Silence and Endurance”.

Other dignitaries to be in attendance are the Chief Guest of Honor, His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ken Nnamani, GCON, Former President of the Nigerian Senate and the Special Guests of Honor, Major General Obi Abel Umahi, Former General Officer Commanding of the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, and Rt. Hon. Chief U.S.A Igwesi, Member, 5th National Assembly, Former Leader, Enugu State House of Assembly.

Official partners in the event are: Selonnes Consult, Ingrace Group, Service Accord Initiative, Human Development Centre, Steve Oruruo Foundation, Wears Africana, Games By Summer, Dream 92.5Fm, Anchor News, Journalist 101, Igbo Radio, Nani Boi Studios, CEO Media Agency and Skitech Media Agency.

The event on will be streamed live across social media networks; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube, and interested attendees can reserve their seats through https://forms.gle/Vot1qCtw2neeeN1v7